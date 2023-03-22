Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 20

Episodes
S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders
Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.
S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!
When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City&apos;s garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City&apos;s fire chief is impressed with Blaze&apos;s courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.
S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well
Blaze, AJ &amp; Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.
S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500
Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher &amp; his pig cheat &amp; send Zippy far away, it&apos;s up to Blaze, AJ &amp; Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.
S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash
Blaze &amp; AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It&apos;s up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.
S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track
Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can&apos;t fly! It&apos;s time for Blaze &amp; AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.
S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat
It&apos;s Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to &quot;Truck or Treat&quot;. But when Crusher&apos;s plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.