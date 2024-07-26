Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat
It's Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to "Truck or Treat". But when Crusher's plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.
S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2
Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.
S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1
Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.
S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well
Blaze, AJ and Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.
S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track
Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can't fly! It's time for Blaze and AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.
S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock
Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze and friends, setting traps to slow them down.
S2 Ep. 17 - Race Car Superstar
Blaze and AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.