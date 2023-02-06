Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 19

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well
Blaze, AJ and Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.
S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track
Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can't fly! It's time for Blaze and AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.
S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock
Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze and friends, setting traps to slow them down.
S2 Ep. 17 - Race Car Superstar
Blaze and AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.
S2 Ep. 16 - Pickle Power
Crusher builds a vacuum to clean up his big mess, but the machine goes haywire, sucking up Crusher and everything in its path! Now Pickle must team up with Blaze and AJ to stop the vacuum and save Crusher.
S2 Ep. 15 - Dinosaur Parade
Herds of dinosaurs are marching through Axle City! But when Crusher pushes his way into the parade, he scatters dinos everywhere, and it's up to Blaze, AJ and Zeg to find and rescue them.
S2 Ep. 14 - Rocket Ski Rescue
Crusher cheats with a pair of rocket skis to impress his Grammy. But when the skis malfunction and carry him all over town, Blaze, AJ and Grammy work together so they can save her runaway grandson.