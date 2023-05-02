Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 18

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock
Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze & friends, setting traps to slow them down.
S2 Ep. 17 - Race Car Superstar
Blaze & AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.
S2 Ep. 16 - Pickle Power
Crusher builds a vacuum to clean up his big mess, but the machine goes haywire, sucking up Crusher & everything in its path! Now Pickle must team up with Blaze & AJ to stop the vacuum & save Crusher.
S2 Ep. 15 - Dinosaur Parade
Herds of dinosaurs are marching through Axle City! But when Crusher pushes his way into the parade, he scatters dinos everywhere, and it's up to Blaze, AJ and Zeg to find and rescue them.
S2 Ep. 14 - Rocket Ski Rescue
Crusher cheats with a pair of rocket skis to impress his Grammy. But when the skis malfunction and carry him all over town, Blaze, AJ and Grammy work together so they can save her runaway grandson.
S2 Ep. 13 - Treasure Track
Blaze, AJ, and Gabby join Pegwheel the Pirate-Truck for an island treasure hunt! Following their treasure map, the friends search jungle beaches and mountains to find where X marks the spot.
S2 Ep. 12 - Axle City Grand Prix
On the day of the Axle City Grand Prix, Crusher steals Gabby's remote that can control anything to stop Blaze from winning, so the friends must work together to beat Crusher and get the remote back.