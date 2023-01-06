Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 17
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Blaze and AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock

Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze and friends, setting traps to slow them down.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Race Car Superstar

Blaze and AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Pickle Power

Crusher builds a vacuum to clean up his big mess, but the machine goes haywire, sucking up Crusher and everything in its path! Now Pickle must team up with Blaze and AJ to stop the vacuum and save Crusher.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Dinosaur Parade

Herds of dinosaurs are marching through Axle City! But when Crusher pushes his way into the parade, he scatters dinos everywhere, and it's up to Blaze, AJ and Zeg to find and rescue them.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Rocket Ski Rescue

Crusher cheats with a pair of rocket skis to impress his Grammy. But when the skis malfunction and carry him all over town, Blaze, AJ and Grammy work together so they can save her runaway grandson.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Treasure Track

Blaze, AJ, and Gabby join Pegwheel the Pirate-Truck for an island treasure hunt! Following their treasure map, the friends search jungle beaches and mountains to find where X marks the spot.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Axle City Grand Prix

On the day of the Axle City Grand Prix, Crusher steals Gabby's remote that can control anything to stop Blaze from winning, so the friends must work together to beat Crusher and get the remote back.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Fire Alarm Blaze

Blaze gets an urgent call from the fire chief saying there's a fire on the bridge and he needs extra help, so it's up to Fire Engine Blaze and AJ to hurry and save the day.

Season 2