Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 11

Episodes
S2 Ep. 12 - Axle City Grand Prix
On the day of the Axle City Grand Prix, Crusher steals Gabby's remote that can control anything to stop Blaze from winning, so the friends must work together to beat Crusher and get the remote back.
S2 Ep. 11 - Fire Alarm Blaze
Blaze gets an urgent call from the fire chief saying there's a fire on the bridge and he needs extra help, so it's up to Fire Engine Blaze and AJ to hurry and save the day.
S2 Ep. 10 - Spark Bug
Blaze, Stripes & AJ are racing through the jungle when Stripes discovers a lost little fire beetle named Sparky. Blaze and his friends set off across the jungle to help Sparky get back home.
S2 Ep. 9 - Darington To The Moon!
Today Darington will attempt his biggest stunt yet: rocketing to the moon! But his battery-powered rocket is out of energy. To get to the moon, Blaze must help Darington recharge.
S2 Ep. 8 - Monster Machine Christmas
It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze & AJ are helping Santa and his elves load his magic bag full of presents. But Crusher, who wants to open his present early, tries to sneak into the bag.
S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders
Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.
S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!
When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze's courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.