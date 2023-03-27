Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 11

Episodes
S2 Ep. 11 - Fire Alarm Blaze
Blaze gets an urgent call from the fire chief saying there's a fire on the bridge and he needs extra help, so it's up to Fire Engine Blaze and AJ to hurry and save the day.
S2 Ep. 10 - Spark Bug
Blaze, Stripes & AJ are racing through the jungle when Stripes discovers a lost little fire beetle named Sparky. Blaze and his friends set off across the jungle to help Sparky get back home.
S2 Ep. 9 - Darington To The Moon!
Today Darington will attempt his biggest stunt yet: rocketing to the moon! But his battery-powered rocket is out of energy. To get to the moon, Blaze must help Darington recharge.
S2 Ep. 8 - Monster Machine Christmas
It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze & AJ are helping Santa and his elves load his magic bag full of presents. But Crusher, who wants to open his present early, tries to sneak into the bag.
S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders
Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.
S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!
When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze';s courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.
S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well
Blaze, AJ & Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.