Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Blaze gets an urgent call from the fire chief saying there's a fire on the bridge and he needs extra help, so it's up to Fire Engine Blaze and AJ to hurry and save the day.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Fire Alarm Blaze

Blaze gets an urgent call from the fire chief saying there's a fire on the bridge and he needs extra help, so it's up to Fire Engine Blaze and AJ to hurry and save the day.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Spark Bug

Blaze, Stripes & AJ are racing through the jungle when Stripes discovers a lost little fire beetle named Sparky. Blaze and his friends set off across the jungle to help Sparky get back home.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Darington To The Moon!

Today Darington will attempt his biggest stunt yet: rocketing to the moon! But his battery-powered rocket is out of energy. To get to the moon, Blaze must help Darington recharge.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Monster Machine Christmas

It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze & AJ are helping Santa and his elves load his magic bag full of presents. But Crusher, who wants to open his present early, tries to sneak into the bag.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders

Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!

When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze';s courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well

Blaze, AJ & Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.

image-placeholder
24 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500

Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher & his pig cheat & send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ &; Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.

Season 2