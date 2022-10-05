Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 10

Episodes
S2 Ep. 10 - Spark Bug
Blaze, Stripes and AJ are racing through the jungle when Stripes discovers a lost little fire beetle named Sparky. Blaze and his friends set off across the jungle to help Sparky get back home.
S2 Ep. 9 - Darington To The Moon!
Today Darington will attempt his biggest stunt yet: rocketing to the moon! But his battery-powered rocket is out of energy. To get to the moon, Blaze must help Darington recharge.
S2 Ep. 8 - Monster Machine Christmas
It's Christmas Eve, and Blaze and AJ are helping Santa and his elves load his magic bag full of presents. But Crusher, who wants to open his present early, tries to sneak into the bag.
S2 Ep. 7 - Knight Riders
Blaze and Crusher discover a medieval kingdom holding a Royal Race! They become knights to compete in the race across the realm.
S2 Ep. 6 - Fired Up!
When Blaze smells smoke at Axle City's garage, he leads his friends outside to safety. Axle City's fire chief is impressed with Blaze's courage and thinks he has what it takes to be a fire fighter.
S2 Ep. 5 - Piggy 500
Starla is excited to race Zippy in the Piggy 500! But when her competitor Crusher and his pig cheat and send Zippy far away, it's up to Blaze, AJ and Starla to get Zippy back to the race in time.
S2 Ep. 4 - Dino Dash
Blaze and AJ are playing with Zeg when he accidentally gets blasted by a geyser into a far away mud pit. It's up to Blaze and AJ to save him, with the help of their new dinosaur-truck friends.