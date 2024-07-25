Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S2 Ep. 1
G | Kids

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Truck Or Treat

It's Halloween in Axle City, and all of the friends are excited to "Truck or Treat". But when Crusher's plan to steal all of their candy goes wrong, the treats get sent far away from Axle City.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 2

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Race To The Top Of The World - World Part 1

Blaze and his friends compete in the most epic race: the Race to the Top of the World! But when Crusher throws them off course, Blaze and his friends must persevere to make it to the finish line.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - The Wishing Well

Blaze, AJ and Stripes are searching for the Wishing Wheel - a magical treasure that will grant a wish for one lucky race car.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - The Sky Track

Swoops the helicopter loses his rotor, and without it he can't fly! It's time for Blaze and AJ to find the runaway rotor, adventuring up onto The Sky Track, an amazing course in the clouds.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Race To Eagle Rock

Blaze brings all of his truck pals to VelocityVille for a wild race to the top of Eagle Rock! But Crusher will stop at nothing to beat race car Blaze and friends, setting traps to slow them down.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Race Car Superstar

Blaze and AJ visit VelocityVille, a town full of race cars where everybody loves to go fast! When a snooty car named Speedrick traps all the other racers, Blaze must transform free his new friends.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Pickle Power

Crusher builds a vacuum to clean up his big mess, but the machine goes haywire, sucking up Crusher and everything in its path! Now Pickle must team up with Blaze and AJ to stop the vacuum and save Crusher.

Season 2