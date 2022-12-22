Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 9

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn
Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze and Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Team Truck Challenge
The Team Truck Challenge is a race where all the trucks get to compete in teams of two! But when Crusher doesn't team up with his sidekickPickle, the little green truck joins forces with Blaze.
S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!
S1 Ep. 6 - Stuntmania
Darington has built the ultimate stunt-track for Stuntmania and every Monster Machine in town is coming to see the show, which incites jealousy in Crusher and leads him to play a trick on Darington.
S1 Ep. 5 - Bouncy Tyres
When Zeg the dinosaur truck accidentally puts on a set of Super Bouncy tyres, he bounces out of control! Now Blaze and AJ must find a substance sticky enough to stop their bouncing buddy.
S1 Ep. 4 - Tool Duel
Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!
S1 Ep. 3 - The Driving Force
When Starla the friendly cowgirl truck loses one of her pistons in the mud pit, Blaze and AJ set out to get it back. But they'll have to hurry before Crusher gets his greedy tyres on it!