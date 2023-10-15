Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 8

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn
Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze & Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Team Truck Challenge
The Team Truck Challenge is a race where all the trucks get to compete in teams of two! But when Crusher doesn't team up with his sidekickPickle, the little green truck joins forces with Blaze.
S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!