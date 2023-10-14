Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 7

Episodes
Advertisement
S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!