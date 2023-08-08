Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!
S1 Ep. 6 - Stuntmania
Darington has built the ultimate stunt-track for Stuntmania and every Monster Machine in town is coming to see the show, which incites jealousy in Crusher and leads him to play a trick on Darington.
S1 Ep. 5 - Bouncy Tyres
When Zeg the dinosaur truck accidentally puts on a set of Super Bouncy tyres, he bounces out of control! Now Blaze and AJ must find a substance sticky enough to stop their bouncing buddy.
S1 Ep. 4 - Tool Duel
Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!
S1 Ep. 20 - Sneezing Cold
When Blaze's friends come down with a case of the "Sneezles", he, AJ and Gabby have to hurry back to the Monster Dome from the wilderness so they can give their friends some medicine oil to cure them.
S1 Ep. 19 - Runaway Rocket
When Crusher tries to cheat at a carnival game, he accidentally strands himself and Pickle on a giant rocket! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue the trucks before their runaway rocket crashes.