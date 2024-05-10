Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 4

Episodes
S1 Ep. 4 - Tool Duel
Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!
S1 Ep. 3 - The Driving Force
When Starla the friendly cowgirl truck loses one of her pistons in the mud pit, Blaze and AJ set out to get it back. But they'll have to hurry before Crusher gets his greedy tyres on it!
S1 Ep. 2 - Blaze Of Glory Part 2
Blaze and AJ must find their Monster Machines friends and get back to the race using Blaze's blazing speed engine before Crusher wins and get the Monster Machine World Championship trophy.