Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 4

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Tool Duel

Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Sneezing Cold

When Blaze's friends come down with a case of the "Sneezles", he, AJ and Gabby have to hurry back to the Monster Dome from the wilderness so they can give their friends some medicine oil to cure them.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Runaway Rocket

When Crusher tries to cheat at a carnival game, he accidentally strands himself and Pickle on a giant rocket! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue the trucks before their runaway rocket crashes.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Dragon Island Duel

Blaze and Crusher prepare for a special one-on-one race around Dragon Island, but Crusher gets Blaze to miss the start of the race, so AJ rushes to find Blaze and bring him back to the starting line.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Cattle Drive

When Blaze and Starla encounter a herd of cows wandering out in the desert, they must embark on a wild west adventure to bring them back to Starla's barn.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Trouble At The Truck Wash

When an overeager Crusher use extra soap and causes the Truck Wash to explode out into Axle City, Blaze and friends will need help using angles to recover the pieces and get the trucks clean again!

Season 1