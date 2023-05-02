Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Tool Duel

Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - The Driving Force

When Starla the friendly cowgirl truck loses one of her pistons in the mud pit, Blaze and AJ set out to get it back. But they'll have to hurry before Crusher gets his greedy tyres on it!

image-placeholder
25 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Blaze Of Glory Part 2

Blaze and AJ must find their Monster Machines friends and get back to the race using Blaze's blazing speed engine before Crusher wins and get the Monster Machine World Championship trophy.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Blaze Of Glory Part 1

Blaze and his boy driver AJ are introduced to the exciting world of racing Monster Machines, but when a truck named Crusher uses dirty tricks, Blaze will do everything he can to help his friends.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Sneezing Cold

When Blaze's friends come down with a case of the "Sneezles", he, AJ and Gabby have to hurry back to the Monster Dome from the wilderness so they can give their friends some medicine oil to cure them.

Season 1