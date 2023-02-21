Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - The Driving Force
When Starla the friendly cowgirl truck loses one of her pistons in the mud pit, Blaze and AJ set out to get it back. But they'll have to hurry before Crusher gets his greedy tyres on it!
S1 Ep. 2 - Blaze Of Glory Part 2
Blaze and AJ must find their Monster Machines friends and get back to the race using Blaze's blazing speed engine before Crusher wins and get the Monster Machine World Championship trophy.
S1 Ep. 1 - Blaze Of Glory Part 1
Blaze and his boy driver AJ are introduced to the exciting world of racing Monster Machines, but when a truck named Crusher uses dirty tricks, Blaze will do everything he can to help his friends.
S1 Ep. 10 - Truckball Team-Up
Blaze discovers an exciting new sport called Truckball. But when Crusher and his team of cronies challenge him, Blaze must scour all of Axle City to put together a Truckball team before the big game.
S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn
Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze and Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Team Truck Challenge
The Team Truck Challenge is a race where all the trucks get to compete in teams of two! But when Crusher doesn't team up with his sidekickPickle, the little green truck joins forces with Blaze.
S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!