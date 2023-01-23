Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 20

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Sneezing Cold
When Blaze's friends come down with a case of the "Sneezles", he, AJ and Gabby have to hurry back to the Monster Dome from the wilderness so they can give their friends some medicine oil to cure them.
S1 Ep. 19 - Runaway Rocket
When Crusher tries to cheat at a carnival game, he accidentally strands himself and Pickle on a giant rocket! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue the trucks before their runaway rocket crashes.
S1 Ep. 18 - Dragon Island Duel
Blaze and Crusher prepare for a special one-on-one race around Dragon Island, but Crusher gets Blaze to miss the start of the race, so AJ rushes to find Blaze and bring him back to the starting line.
S1 Ep. 17 - Cattle Drive
When Blaze and Starla encounter a herd of cows wandering out in the desert, they must embark on a wild west adventure to bring them back to Starla's barn.
S1 Ep. 16 - Trouble At The Truck Wash
When an overeager Crusher use extra soap and causes the Truck Wash to explode out into Axle City, Blaze and friends will need help using angles to recover the pieces and get the trucks clean again!