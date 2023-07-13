Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - The Driving Force
When Starla the friendly cowgirl truck loses one of her pistons in the mud pit, Blaze and AJ set out to get it back. But they'll have to hurry before Crusher gets his greedy tyres on it!
S1 Ep. 2 - Blaze Of Glory Part 2
Blaze and AJ must find their Monster Machines friends and get back to the race using Blaze's blazing speed engine before Crusher wins and get the Monster Machine World Championship trophy.
S1 Ep. 1 - Blaze Of Glory Part 1
Blaze and his boy driver AJ are introduced to the exciting world of racing Monster Machines, but when a truck named Crusher uses dirty tricks, Blaze will do everything he can to help his friends.
S1 Ep. 20 - Sneezing Cold
When Blaze's friends come down with a case of the "Sneezles", he, AJ and Gabby have to hurry back to the Monster Dome from the wilderness so they can give their friends some medicine oil to cure them.
S1 Ep. 19 - Runaway Rocket
When Crusher tries to cheat at a carnival game, he accidentally strands himself and Pickle on a giant rocket! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue the trucks before their runaway rocket crashes.
S1 Ep. 18 - Dragon Island Duel
Blaze and Crusher prepare for a special one-on-one race around Dragon Island, but Crusher gets Blaze to miss the start of the race, so AJ rushes to find Blaze and bring him back to the starting line.
S1 Ep. 17 - Cattle Drive
When Blaze and Starla encounter a herd of cows wandering out in the desert, they must embark on a wild west adventure to bring them back to Starla's barn.