Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Blaze and AJ must find their Monster Machines friends and get back to the race using Blaze's blazing speed engine before Crusher wins and get the Monster Machine World Championship trophy.

S1 Ep. 2 - Blaze Of Glory Part 2

Blaze and AJ must find their Monster Machines friends and get back to the race using Blaze's blazing speed engine before Crusher wins and get the Monster Machine World Championship trophy.

S1 Ep. 1 - Blaze Of Glory Part 1

Blaze and his boy driver AJ are introduced to the exciting world of racing Monster Machines, but when a truck named Crusher uses dirty tricks, Blaze will do everything he can to help his friends.

Season 1