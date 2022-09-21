Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Expires: in 10 days

When Crusher tries to cheat at a carnival game, he accidentally strands himself and Pickle on a giant rocket! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue the trucks before their runaway rocket crashes.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Sneezing Cold

When Blaze's friends come down with a case of the "Sneezles", he, AJ and Gabby have to hurry back to the Monster Dome from the wilderness so they can give their friends some medicine oil to cure them.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Runaway Rocket

When Crusher tries to cheat at a carnival game, he accidentally strands himself and Pickle on a giant rocket! Now it's up to Blaze and AJ to rescue the trucks before their runaway rocket crashes.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Dragon Island Duel

Blaze and Crusher prepare for a special one-on-one race around Dragon Island, but Crusher gets Blaze to miss the start of the race, so AJ rushes to find Blaze and bring him back to the starting line.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Cattle Drive

When Blaze and Starla encounter a herd of cows wandering out in the desert, they must embark on a wild west adventure to bring them back to Starla's barn.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Trouble At The Truck Wash

When an overeager Crusher use extra soap and causes the Truck Wash to explode out into Axle City, Blaze and friends will need help using angles to recover the pieces and get the trucks clean again!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Truck Rangers

Blaze and his friends have joined a scouting club where trucks earn badges for their accomplishments. When Crusher's selfish scouting lands everyone in a heap of trouble, Blaze must race to the rescue!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Gasquatch

Blaze and AJ are deep in the woods when they discover and befriend a mud-loving monster truck named Gasquatch. Now, they must set out on an epic adventure to bring their new friend to Mud Fest.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - Zeg And The Egg

Zeg is out smashing things with Blaze and AJ when he finds a dinosaur egg. Now the three friends must embark on a journey across a prehistoric landscape to return the egg to its Truckodactyl mother.

Season 1