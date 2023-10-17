Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 18
G | Kids

Blaze and Crusher prepare for a special one-on-one race around Dragon Island, but Crusher gets Blaze to miss the start of the race, so AJ rushes to find Blaze and bring him back to the starting line.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Dragon Island Duel

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Cattle Drive

When Blaze and Starla encounter a herd of cows wandering out in the desert, they must embark on a wild west adventure to bring them back to Starla's barn.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Trouble At The Truck Wash

When an overeager Crusher use extra soap and causes the Truck Wash to explode out into Axle City, Blaze and friends will need help using angles to recover the pieces and get the trucks clean again!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Truck Rangers

Blaze & his friends have joined a scouting club where trucks earn badges for their accomplishments. When Crusher's selfish scouting lands everyone in a heap of trouble, Blaze must race to the rescue!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn

Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze & Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - The Team Truck Challenge

The Team Truck Challenge is a race where all the trucks get to compete in teams of two! But when Crusher doesn't team up with his sidekickPickle, the little green truck joins forces with Blaze.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail

Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!

23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Blaze Of Glory Part 1

Blaze and his boy driver AJ are introduced to the exciting world of racing Monster Machines, but when a truck named Crusher uses dirty tricks, Blaze will do everything he can to help his friends.

Season 1