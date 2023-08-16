Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 17

Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - Cattle Drive
When Blaze and Starla encounter a herd of cows wandering out in the desert, they must embark on a wild west adventure to bring them back to Starla's barn.
S1 Ep. 16 - Trouble At The Truck Wash
When an overeager Crusher use extra soap and causes the Truck Wash to explode out into Axle City, Blaze and friends will need help using angles to recover the pieces and get the trucks clean again!
S1 Ep. 15 - Truck Rangers
Blaze & his friends have joined a scouting club where trucks earn badges for their accomplishments. When Crusher's selfish scouting lands everyone in a heap of trouble, Blaze must race to the rescue!
S1 Ep. 14 - Gasquatch
Blaze and AJ are deep in the woods when they discover and befriend a mud-loving monster truck named Gasquatch. Now, they must set out on an epic adventure to bring their new friend to Mud Fest.
S1 Ep. 13 - Zeg And The Egg
Zeg is out smashing things with Blaze and AJ when he finds a dinosaur egg. Now the three friends must embark on a journey across a prehistoric landscape to return the egg to its Truckodactyl mother.
S1 Ep. 12 - The Mystery Bandit
When a mysterious bandit makes off with Blaze's silver trophy, he must track down the culprit in this preschool whodunit!
S1 Ep. 11 - Cake-Tastrophe
When a hungry Crusher accidentally turns the baker truck's Baker Bots to messy mode, sprout wheels and drive away and soon baked goods are blanketing the city.