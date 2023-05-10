Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
S1 Ep. 16 - Trouble At The Truck Wash
When an overeager Crusher use extra soap and causes the Truck Wash to explode out into Axle City, Blaze and friends will need help using angles to recover the pieces and get the trucks clean again!
S1 Ep. 15 - Truck Rangers
Blaze & his friends have joined a scouting club where trucks earn badges for their accomplishments. When Crusher's selfish scouting lands everyone in a heap of trouble, Blaze must race to the rescue!
S1 Ep. 14 - Gasquatch
Blaze and AJ are deep in the woods when they discover and befriend a mud-loving monster truck named Gasquatch. Now, they must set out on an epic adventure to bring their new friend to Mud Fest.
S1 Ep. 13 - Zeg And The Egg
Zeg is out smashing things with Blaze and AJ when he finds a dinosaur egg. Now the three friends must embark on a journey across a prehistoric landscape to return the egg to its Truckodactyl mother.
S1 Ep. 11 - Cake-Tastrophe
When a hungry Crusher accidentally turns the baker truck's Baker Bots to messy mode, sprout wheels and drive away and soon baked goods are blanketing the city.
S1 Ep. 10 - Truckball Team-Up
Blaze discovers an exciting new sport called Truckball. But when Crusher and his team of cronies challenge him, Blaze must scour all of Axle City to put together a Truckball team before the big game.
S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn
Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze & Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.