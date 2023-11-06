Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 14
G | Kids

Blaze and AJ are deep in the woods when they discover and befriend a mud-loving monster truck named Gasquatch. Now, they must set out on an epic adventure to bring their new friend to Mud Fest.

Episodes
Kids Hub

Episodes

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Gasquatch

Blaze and AJ are deep in the woods when they discover and befriend a mud-loving monster truck named Gasquatch. Now, they must set out on an epic adventure to bring their new friend to Mud Fest.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - Zeg And The Egg

Zeg is out smashing things with Blaze and AJ when he finds a dinosaur egg. Now the three friends must embark on a journey across a prehistoric landscape to return the egg to its Truckodactyl mother.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - The Mystery Bandit

When a mysterious bandit makes off with Blaze's silver trophy, he must track down the culprit in this preschool whodunit!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Cake-Tastrophe

When a hungry Crusher accidentally turns the baker truck's Baker Bots to messy mode, sprout wheels and drive away and soon baked goods are blanketing the city.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Truckball Team-Up

Blaze discovers an exciting new sport called Truckball. But when Crusher and his team of cronies challenge him, Blaze must scour all of Axle City to put together a Truckball team before the big game.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Stuntmania

Darington has built the ultimate stunt-track for Stuntmania and every Monster Machine in town is coming to see the show, which incites jealousy in Crusher and leads him to play a trick on Darington.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Bouncy Tyres

When Zeg the dinosaur truck accidentally puts on a set of Super Bouncy tyres, he bounces out of control! Now Blaze and AJ must find a substance sticky enough to stop their bouncing buddy.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Tool Duel

Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!

Season 1