Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 13

S1 Ep. 14 - Gasquatch
Blaze and AJ are deep in the woods when they discover and befriend a mud-loving monster truck named Gasquatch. Now, they must set out on an epic adventure to bring their new friend to Mud Fest.
S1 Ep. 13 - Zeg And The Egg
Zeg is out smashing things with Blaze and AJ when he finds a dinosaur egg. Now the three friends must embark on a journey across a prehistoric landscape to return the egg to its Truckodactyl mother.
S1 Ep. 12 - The Mystery Bandit
When a mysterious bandit makes off with Blaze's silver trophy, he must track down the culprit in this preschool whodunit!
S1 Ep. 11 - Cake-Tastrophe
When a hungry Crusher accidentally turns the baker truck's Baker Bots to messy mode, sprout wheels and drive away and soon baked goods are blanketing the city.
S1 Ep. 10 - Truckball Team-Up
Blaze discovers an exciting new sport called Truckball. But when Crusher and his team of cronies challenge him, Blaze must scour all of Axle City to put together a Truckball team before the big game.
S1 Ep. 6 - Stuntmania
Darington has built the ultimate stunt-track for Stuntmania and every Monster Machine in town is coming to see the show, which incites jealousy in Crusher and leads him to play a trick on Darington.
S1 Ep. 5 - Bouncy Tyres
When Zeg the dinosaur truck accidentally puts on a set of Super Bouncy tyres, he bounces out of control! Now Blaze and AJ must find a substance sticky enough to stop their bouncing buddy.