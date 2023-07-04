Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 13

Episodes
S1 Ep. 14 - Gasquatch
Blaze and AJ are deep in the woods when they discover and befriend a mud-loving monster truck named Gasquatch. Now, they must set out on an epic adventure to bring their new friend to Mud Fest.
S1 Ep. 13 - Zeg And The Egg
Zeg is out smashing things with Blaze and AJ when he finds a dinosaur egg. Now the three friends must embark on a journey across a prehistoric landscape to return the egg to its Truckodactyl mother.
S1 Ep. 12 - The Mystery Bandit
When a mysterious bandit makes off with Blaze's silver trophy, he must track down the culprit in this preschool whodunit!
S1 Ep. 11 - Cake-Tastrophe
When a hungry Crusher accidentally turns the baker truck's Baker Bots to messy mode, sprout wheels and drive away and soon baked goods are blanketing the city.
S1 Ep. 10 - Truckball Team-Up
Blaze discovers an exciting new sport called Truckball. But when Crusher and his team of cronies challenge him, Blaze must scour all of Axle City to put together a Truckball team before the big game.
S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn
Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze & Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Team Truck Challenge
The Team Truck Challenge is a race where all the trucks get to compete in teams of two! But when Crusher doesn't team up with his sidekickPickle, the little green truck joins forces with Blaze.