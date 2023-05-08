Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 11
G | Kids

When a hungry Crusher accidentally turns the baker truck's Baker Bots to messy mode, sprout wheels and drive away and soon baked goods are blanketing the city.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Cake-Tastrophe

22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Truckball Team-Up

Blaze discovers an exciting new sport called Truckball. But when Crusher and his team of cronies challenge him, Blaze must scour all of Axle City to put together a Truckball team before the big game.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn

Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze & Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - The Team Truck Challenge

The Team Truck Challenge is a race where all the trucks get to compete in teams of two! But when Crusher doesn't team up with his sidekickPickle, the little green truck joins forces with Blaze.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail

Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Stuntmania

Darington has built the ultimate stunt-track for Stuntmania and every Monster Machine in town is coming to see the show, which incites jealousy in Crusher and leads him to play a trick on Darington.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Bouncy Tyres

When Zeg the dinosaur truck accidentally puts on a set of Super Bouncy tyres, he bounces out of control! Now Blaze and AJ must find a substance sticky enough to stop their bouncing buddy.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Tool Duel

Gabby is the mechanic all the Monster Machines in town count on to fix them up, but when Crusher steals all her tools, Gabby needs Blaze's help to get them back!

Season 1