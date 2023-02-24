Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 11

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - The Mystery Bandit
When a mysterious bandit makes off with Blaze's silver trophy, he must track down the culprit in this preschool whodunit!
S1 Ep. 11 - Cake-Tastrophe
When a hungry Crusher accidentally turns the baker truck's Baker Bots to messy mode, sprout wheels and drive away and soon baked goods are blanketing the city.
S1 Ep. 9 - The Jungle Horn
Stripes loves his jungle horn, a special instrument that can summon all the animals in the jungle, but when a jealous Crusher steals it, Blaze and Stripes must speed after him in a chase to get it back.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Team Truck Challenge
The Team Truck Challenge is a race where all the trucks get to compete in teams of two! But when Crusher doesn't team up with his sidekickPickle, the little green truck joins forces with Blaze.
S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail
Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!
S1 Ep. 6 - Stuntmania
Darington has built the ultimate stunt-track for Stuntmania and every Monster Machine in town is coming to see the show, which incites jealousy in Crusher and leads him to play a trick on Darington.
S1 Ep. 5 - Bouncy Tyres
When Zeg the dinosaur truck accidentally puts on a set of Super Bouncy tyres, he bounces out of control! Now Blaze and AJ must find a substance sticky enough to stop their bouncing buddy.