Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S1 Ep. 1
G | Kids

Blaze and his boy driver AJ are introduced to the exciting world of racing Monster Machines, but when a truck named Crusher uses dirty tricks, Blaze will do everything he can to help his friends.

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Epic Sail

Crusher and Pickle challenge Blaze and his friends to a sailboat race. But when he tries to cheat, Crusher accidentally crashes both ships onto a tropical island!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Blaze Of Glory Part 1

Blaze and his boy driver AJ are introduced to the exciting world of racing Monster Machines, but when a truck named Crusher uses dirty tricks, Blaze will do everything he can to help his friends.

Season 1