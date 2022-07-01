Black and White

Based on a harrowing true story from 1958, indigenous man Max Stuart (David Ngoombujarra) is tried for the murder of a young white girl in rural South Australia. Stuart is sentenced to be executed despite a distinct lack of evidence—except for a confession he signed although not being able to read English. Two dogged lawyers (Robert Carlyle and Kerry Fox) are convinced of Stuart's innocence, and a young Rupert Murdoch (Ben Mendelsohn) uses his newspaper to alert the public that an irrevocable miscarriage of justice is at risk of taking place. The fight for Stuart's life depends on a gripping court battle pitting himself and his defence team against a Crown Prosecutor (Charles Dance) determined to see the sentence carried out.