Get Nostalgic With These Nickelodeon Classics On 10 Play

Rather than spend hours looking for a new show to watch, then giving up and going ‘meh… I’ll just watch YouTube’, start by watching television you already know you love.

The following list of shows have long been generational favourites. Watch them on the free-to-air Nickelodeon channel and/or catch up on 10 Play. What are you waiting for? Be a kid, again.

Big Time Rush (2009-2013)

Oh-oh-ohhhhh-ohh… Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan are hockey players from Minnesota. After a stroke of luck, they hit it big time with one of LA’s greatest music producers, Gustavo Rocque. And so begins a rags-to-riches story about the importance of friendship no matter what you achieve or where you're at in your life.

This musical comedy was so popular that the fictional band in the show, became one of the greatest boy bands of the 21st Century - in real life. Watch Big Time Rush and sing along to tunes that have been engraved on your teenage soul like, ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Worldwide’, or ‘Any Kind of Guy’. Whether you love their shear musical genius or the goofy chemistry of the four friends, Big Time Rush won’t fail to bring a smile to your face.

ICarly (2007-2012)

This is another gen-Z gem. Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), along with her best friends Sam (Jenette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress), create and host a webcast that becomes an Internet sensation. Forced to navigate teenage life with newfound fame - and with iconic characters like Spencer, Gibby, T-Bo and Nevel Papperman ensuring there is never a dull moment - this is one of the greatest sitcoms Nickelodeon has ever produced.

ICarly holds a special place in many now-adult hearts. So make yourself a batch of spaghetti tacos, turn your PearPhone on silent, and enjoy.

The Ren & Stimpy Show (1991-1996)

This early '90s classic is the hilarious black sheep of the Nickelodeon family. The show follows the shenanigans of Ren, a frantic and deranged chihuahua, and Stimpson J. Cat, a friendly and good-hearted cat who goes by the nickname ‘Stimpy’. At first, it might look like a show for young children, but it's definitely for teens and up.

Crude, rude, clever, but with a dark sense of humour, this show continues to be beloved by many fans. If you've never watched the show that inspired Beavis & Butthead and Spongebob Squarepants, now is the time to do so. Watch Seasons 1 and 2 of The Ren & Stimpy Show on Nickelodeon and 10 Play.

SpongeBob SquarePants (1999-)

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? You know the rest… The longest running Nickelodeon show is now free-to-air in Australia. Unless you have been living under Patrick’s rock, you have definitely laughed out loud to a Spongebob episode over the years. Surfacing in 1999, this show is creative, hilarious and original, loved by children and adults alike. After 24 years, Spongebob and his and friends maintain a cult following across the world.

From the Fry Cook Games to the half-time Bubble Bowl, this show has produced many iconic television moments. On a deeper level, Spongebob has always been about how having FUN is better with friends and being positive can lead to great outcomes in all circumstances.

