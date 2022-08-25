The original cast of the groundbreaking teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 play heightened versions of themselves in a drama inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian, and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

The iconic cast tries to continue from where they left off, but old romances, friends and frenemies return to create more drama than ever before.