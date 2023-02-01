Beyond The Stars

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Beyond The Stars
PG | Movies

Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months

When Eric (Christian Slater) meets his hero, astronaut Paul Andrews (Martin Sheen), he is disappointed by how far he has fallen. When their unlikely friendship is formed, Paul reveals a secret he has concealed since his return to earth.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

1989

About the Movie

Eric moves to his dad in Oregon after accidentally firing a rocket into his high school. He befriends Mara and a retired astronaut.