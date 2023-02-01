Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Beyond The Stars
Movies
Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months
When Eric (Christian Slater) meets his hero, astronaut Paul Andrews (Martin Sheen), he is disappointed by how far he has fallen. When their unlikely friendship is formed, Paul reveals a secret he has concealed since his return to earth.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
1989
About the Movie
Eric moves to his dad in Oregon after accidentally firing a rocket into his high school. He befriends Mara and a retired astronaut.