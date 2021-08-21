Bellator

Feature: TOP 10 Heavyweight Knockouts
Sport

These 10 heavyweight knockouts demonstrate the sheer power of Bellator MMA fighters! From a quick KO to some instant karma, this heavyweight knockout compilation has you covered!

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

Bellator: Best of 2021

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

Features

Interviews

Galleries

2021