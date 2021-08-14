Bellator

Feature: SNAP OR TAP? Craziest Arm Bar Finishes
Sport

There are many ways to end a fight! The arm bar submission is brutal, but extremely effective at immobilizing your opponent. Does the tap come too late?

2022 Fixtures
Bellator: Best of 2021

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

2021