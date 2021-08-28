Bellator

Feature: Pitbull - Born And Bred - Part 1
Sport

Patricio Pitbull's journey to becoming the BELLATOR MMA FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMP is unmatched. This video highlights some of the most epic battles he's had along the way and shows exactly what it took him to become number one... a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears.

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

Bellator: Best of 2021

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

Features

Interviews

Galleries

2021