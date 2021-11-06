Bellator

Bellator 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh Interview
Sport

Interview with Cyborg and Kavanagh ahead of their battle for the Featherweight World Championship

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

Bellator: Best of 2021

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

Features

Interviews

Galleries

2021