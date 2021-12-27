Bellator

Bellator 2021: Fights That Went The Distance
Sport

These fights prove that sometimes it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Take a look at the best fights that went the distance in 2021

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

Bellator: Best of 2021

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

Features

Interviews

Galleries

2021