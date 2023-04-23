Bellator

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix
MA15+ | Sport

Air Date: Sun 23 Apr 2023

Raufeon Stots collides with Patchy Mix in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix Finals with 1,000,000 and a shot at the world title on the line

Events
Video Extras
2023 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

Latest Events

Latest News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Features

Interviews

2021 Events

Bellator: Best of 2021

The Archives

Bellator MMA Rules

Fighter Profiles

2020 Events

European Events

2019 Events

2018 Events

2017 Events

2016 Events

2015 Events

2014 Events

Bellator Kickboxing Events

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

2023