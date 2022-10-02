Bellator

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics
MA15+ | Sport

Air Date: Sun 2 Oct 2022

The greatest Bellator fighter of all-time, Patricio Pitbull, returns to defend his featherweight crown against red hot Hungarian sensation, Adam Borics

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

2022 Events

Latest News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Features

Interviews

2021 Events

Bellator: Best of 2021

The Archives

Bellator MMA Rules

Fighter Profiles

2020 Events

European Events

2019 Events

2018 Events

2017 Events

2016 Events

2015 Events

2014 Events

Bellator Kickboxing Events

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

2022