Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2
Sport
Air Date: Sat 16 Apr 2022
AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull face off for the Featherweight title
Events
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
Video Extras
More
2022 Events
Latest News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2021 Events
Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh
One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time returns when Cris Cyborg puts her Bellator MMA Women’s Featherweight World Championship on the line against Irish knockout artist Sinead “KO” Kavanagh. Also, former training partners Tyrell Fortune and Linton “The Swarm” Vassell put their friendship aside for 15 minutes or less in a battle between top 10 heavyweights
Bellator 270: Gallagher vs. Mix
The Bellator MMA Lightweight World Championship is on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch as Dublin's own Peter "The Showstopper" Queally collides with Patricky Pitbull, after the lightweight belt was recently vacated by Patricky's brother, Patricio Pitbull. Also, Irish phenom James "The Strabanimal" Gallagher battles it out with Patchy "No Love" Mix in a grudge match between top 10 bantamweights.
Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson
"The Last Emperor" comes home for Bellator MMA's first event in Russia, as MMA Heavyweight G.O.A.T Fedor Emelianenko enters the cage for one of the final fights of his historic career, to take on one of the heavyweight division's top contenders: #2 ranked Tim Johnson. Also, former training partners collide in the co-main event when #8 ranked heavy-weight Said Sowma enters enemy territory to face-off with former Bellator MMA Heavy-weight World Champion Vitaly Minakov. It's an all-star lineup featuring some of Russia's most talented mixed martial artists
The Archives
Bellator MMA Rules
Fighter Profiles
2020 Events
European Events
2019 Events
2018 Events
2017 Events
2016 Events
2015 Events
2014 Events
Bellator Kickboxing Events
Cris Cyborg
Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2
Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 - A rematch five years in the making as Bellator MMA Women's Featherweight World Champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line against Leslie "The Peacemaker" Smith. Another rematch fills the co-main event spot, as former Bantamweight World Champion Darrion "The Wolf" Caldwell makes his return to 135 pounds in a showdown with Leandro "Alter" Higo
2022