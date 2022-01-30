Bellator

Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky
Air Date: Sun 30 Jan 2022

Bellator MMA kicks off 2022 with a bang as champions collide in a highly anticipated heavyweight world title fight. Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Champion Ryan “Darth” Bader takes on Interim Heavyweight World Champion Valentin Moldavsky in a title unification bout to determine the true king of the division

