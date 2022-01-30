Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky

111 mins

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson "The Last Emperor" comes home for Bellator MMA's first event in Russia, as MMA Heavyweight G.O.A.T Fedor Emelianenko enters the cage for one of the final fights of his historic career, to take on one of the heavyweight division's top contenders: #2 ranked Tim Johnson. Also, former training partners collide in the co-main event when #8 ranked heavy-weight Said Sowma enters enemy territory to face-off with former Bellator MMA Heavy-weight World Champion Vitaly Minakov. It's an all-star lineup featuring some of Russia's most talented mixed martial artists