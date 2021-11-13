Bellator

Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sat 13 Nov 2021

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time returns when Cris Cyborg puts her Bellator MMA Women’s Featherweight World Championship on the line against Irish knockout artist Sinead “KO” Kavanagh. Also, former training partners Tyrell Fortune and Linton “The Swarm” Vassell put their friendship aside for 15 minutes or less in a battle between top 10 heavyweights

