Bellator

Bellator 270: Gallagher vs. Mix
PG | Sport

Air Date: Fri 5 Nov 2021

The Bellator MMA Lightweight World Championship is on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch as Dublin's own Peter "The Showstopper" Queally collides with Patricky Pitbull, after the lightweight belt was recently vacated by Patricky's brother, Patricio Pitbull. Also, Irish phenom James "The Strabanimal" Gallagher battles it out with Patchy "No Love" Mix in a grudge match between top 10 bantamweights.

