Bellator

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sat 23 Oct 2021

"The Last Emperor" comes home for Bellator MMA's first event in Russia, as MMA Heavyweight G.O.A.T Fedor Emelianenko enters the cage for one of the final fights of his historic career, to take on one of the heavyweight division's top contenders: #2 ranked Tim Johnson. Also, former training partners collide in the co-main event when #8 ranked heavy-weight Said Sowma enters enemy territory to face-off with former Bellator MMA Heavy-weight World Champion Vitaly Minakov. It's an all-star lineup featuring some of Russia's most talented mixed martial artists

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

2021 Events

Bellator: Best of 2021

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Latest News

Articles

Features

Interviews

The Archives

Bellator MMA Rules

Fighter Profiles

2020 Events

European Events

2019 Events

2018 Events

2017 Events

2016 Events

2015 Events

2014 Events

Bellator Kickboxing Events

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

2021