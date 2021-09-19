Bellator

Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sun 19 Sep 2021

Former Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Champion Phil "Mr. Wonderful" Davis welcomes Yoel "Soldier of God" Romero to the Bellator cage as the Cuban sensation makes his highly anticipated promotional debut. Plus Neiman Gracie looks to add another win to his family's historic legacy when he collides with hard-hitting Mark Lemminger in a welterweight showdown.

