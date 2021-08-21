Bellator

Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sat 21 Aug 2021

Heavyweight MMA icons collide as French knockout artist Cheick Kongo takes on Russian destroyer Sergei Kharitonov in a battle between veterans, with 86 fights' worth of combined experience. Plus two of the featherweight division's top contenders face off when Adam "The Kid" Borics meets Jay-Jay "The Maori Kid" Wilson to decide who gets a crack at AJ McKee's Bellator MMA Featherweight World Championship.

