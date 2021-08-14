Bellator

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sat 14 Aug 2021

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time returns to the cage as 6-time MMA World Champion Gegard "The Dreamcatcher" Mousasi puts his Bellator MMA Middleweight World Championship on the line against the division's top ranked contender, tenacious submission specialist John Salter. Plus, former Bellator MMA Welterweight World Champ Andrey "Spartan" Koreshkov collides with hard-hitting KO artist Sabah Homasi.

