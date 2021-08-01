Bellator

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. Mckee
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021

The wait for the most anticipated Bellator MMA showdown of all-time has come to an end! Bellator G.O.A.T. Patricio Pitbull puts his Featherweight World Championship on the line against undefeated sensation AJ "Mercenary" McKee, in the $1,000,000 Bellator MMA Featherweight World Grand Prix Finals, a matchup literally years in the making! Plus Emmanuel "El Mata-dor" Sanchez battles Danish submission specialist Mads Burnell in a collision between top 10 featherweights.

